Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon to Come Together for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Sequel?

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon will reportedly pair together in the sequel of the cult romance Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Vicky and Kriti have been approached to come on board by producer Jackky Bhagnani. The 2001 film featured R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in main roles. The two are in advanced talks to star in the project together with the makers, according to reports.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the original film was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, and the remake is being headed by his son who is “very excited for the film and is personally involved in every aspect.” Sources close to the development told the entertainment portal, the actors are discussing financial formalities and date schedules. If the project comes alive, then it will be the first time Vicky and Kriti will share screen space.

The reports stated that the makers were on the lookout for an unconventional actors, so the casting director proposed the names of Kriti and Vicky. Both the actors have expressed keen interest in doing the film and the modalities are being worked upon at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be done and the plan is to take the film on the floors by the end of 2022. The team is in talks with filmmaker Ravi Udyawar, director of Sridevi starrer Mom. He is currently busy with the film Yudhra, and after completing it, he is expected to begin the romantic film.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was the Hindi remake of the 2001 Tamil film Minnale which starred Madhavan and Reema. The Tamil version was directed by Gautham Menon, who also helmed the Hindi romance. Dia made her acting debut with RHTDM, which also starred Saif in an important role. The film and its soundtrack acquired a cult status over the years.