Vicky Kaushal Listens Music While Driving Amid Wedding Rumours, Fans Say 'Deewana Vibe'

Amid wedding reports, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of himself on Instagram, post which fans took to the comment section to tease him about his rumoured marriage with Katrina Kaif. In the video, he can be seen driving a car on the roads of Abu Dhabi. He has also put on Khaled’s song Didi on his music system. “Sand dunes, long drive, nice ride… already in love with this place! @visitabudhabi #InAbuDhabi #TheTimeIsNow 🏜✨," he captioned it.

Fans took to the comment section to tease the actor about his upcoming wedding. One user wrote, “sadi oye snap chat bana teri bhabhi nu bheji hai!" with laughter emojis. Another fan commented, “Katrina bhabhi kha h?" One fan asked, “Ye video kat bna rhi kya?." While actress Amruta Khanvilkar teased, “A full ‘ye dil deewana’ vibe 😍😍😍."

On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky, is busy working on Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sam Bahadur and Mr Lele in the pipeline.

