Vicky Kaushal Looks Adorable in His Charlie Chaplin-inspired Tribute Art

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media to treat followers with a tribute art made by one of his fans. The photoshopped work shows Vicky as the comic legend Charlie Chaplin.

Sharing the post, the Manmarziyaan actor wrote, “G.O.A.T- Chaplin!. Love this tribute art by @swapnilmpawar (sic)."

Fans have sent out lots of love and praises for the remarkable artwork. They reacted with emojis and almost everyone agreed that Vicky was looking too cute in the fan art.

Many Instagram followers seconded Vicky for hailing Chaplin as the Greatest Of All Time(G.O.A.T).

Just last week, the actor had celebrated his 32nd birthday. Vicky has posted that it was a special day with homemade cakes, virtual parties and friends across continents.

“Met no one but connected with so many. Every call, every message, every poem, all the posts, the sketches, the art work and what not… It really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the big family that I am part of. Man! Quarantine Birthday is so worth the hype,” he wrote on Instagram.

Vicky had a very successful 2019 and won a National Film Award for best actor for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky’s last movie was Bhanu Pratap Singh directed horror thriller, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. His will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

Vicky will also play the role of Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht, which was earlier scheduled to go on floors in May, 2020. The period drama set in the Mughal era is slated for a 2021 release. He has also given nod to Meghna Gulzar for the biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw titled Sam.

