Vicky Kaushal Looks Uber Cool In An All Black Attire As He Gets Snapped At The Airport, Watch

Vicky Kaushal is everyone’s favourite for a reason. Whether it is his love story with wife-Katrina Kaif or viral videos lip syncing to Punjabi songs, the actor never fails to win hearts. Once again, Vicky Kaushal has impressed everyone with his simple, comfortable yet classy airport look.

On Monday night, the actor was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. He sported a grey t-shirt and layered it up with a black jacket. He paired it with track pants of the same colour and a pair of green and white sneakers. Vicky also added a cap and shades to his look.

After the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, fans showered love on the actor and flooded the comments section with fire emojis. “These are comfortable airport clothes,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “He is love”. While a third comment called Vicky ‘coolest’, another person shared praised the actor and wrote, “This man is amazing”.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s next titled Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be essaying the role of Manekshaw’s wife Silloo. Earlier, Vicky talked about being a part of the project and said, “I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s mesmerising journey to making India what it is today.”

Besides Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alogn with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here