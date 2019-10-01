Vicky Kaushal Lost 13 Kgs in Three Months For His Role in Udham Singh

The efforts put in by actors and actresses for their roles often go unnoticed. Even though it usually revolves around the long working hours involved in a scene, it also includes the hard work stars put in to get the right look for their roles. While a part of this process is all about the hours of makeup, it also deals with weight fluctuations to fit the ages of their character.

Vicky Kaushal who is now in his 30s will be portraying a young mid-20s Udham Singh in the freedom fighter's biopic. Now it has come to light that the Masaan actor lost around 13 kilos in three months for this role. An insider close to the actor said, "Yes, Vicky has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh (his next film with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar). He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy."

The insider also revealed that Kaushal worked out with a trainer while remaining on a strict diet every day. He will soon begin work on a 25-day shooting schedule in Amritsar. Nevertheless, the efforts don't just end here for him. The Raazi actor is next set to appear in Karan Johar's Takht where he will be playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. For this role, Kaushal will have to immediately regain all his lost weight. Talking about this, the insider said, "In Takht, he plays emperor Aurangzeb so he has to look strong and buffed up. That’s going to be quite a challenge but he has no other option but to do it as both the films’ shooting schedules are close to one another."

Following Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal will begin shooting for Takht in February.

