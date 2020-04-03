MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal Makes a 'Fan'tastic Pun While Doing Household Chores Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Vicky Kaushal Makes a 'Fan'tastic Pun While Doing Household Chores Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently uploaded a video on Instagram where he could be seen cleaning the fans of his house. The actor did not lose the chance to make a pun while he was at it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
Share this:

While the entire country is in a 21-day-lockdown to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, some celebrities have turned to humour to fight this grim situation. Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post a video doing a certain household chore, and made the best pun ever.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a video of himself cleaning the fans of his house. At the end of the video he also lapsed into song lyric to explain that a tall boy is very beneficial as he does not need a stool to clean the fans. He captioned the video, "Thought I’d interact with my fans today... #quarantinelife."

Vicky Kaushal has been making sure to entertain fans while under quarantine. He recently uploaded a selfie where he was smiling and urged his fans to pass along smiles to people. "Pass it on and do return," he wrote, aling with a smiling emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Pass it on and do return. “🙂”

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

He also recently shared a video where he converted his father Shyam Kaushal's bar area to an area for him to workout.

He also donated generously a sum of Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund fight the Coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

On the work front, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Uddham Singh biopic as well as Karan Johar's multi-starrer period-piece Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    810,160

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,098,201

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,893

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,148

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres