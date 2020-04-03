Vicky Kaushal Makes a 'Fan'tastic Pun While Doing Household Chores Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

While the entire country is in a 21-day-lockdown to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, some celebrities have turned to humour to fight this grim situation. Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post a video doing a certain household chore, and made the best pun ever.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a video of himself cleaning the fans of his house. At the end of the video he also lapsed into song lyric to explain that a tall boy is very beneficial as he does not need a stool to clean the fans. He captioned the video, "Thought I’d interact with my fans today... #quarantinelife."

Vicky Kaushal has been making sure to entertain fans while under quarantine. He recently uploaded a selfie where he was smiling and urged his fans to pass along smiles to people. "Pass it on and do return," he wrote, aling with a smiling emoji.

He also recently shared a video where he converted his father Shyam Kaushal's bar area to an area for him to workout.

He also donated generously a sum of Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund fight the Coronavirus.

On the work front, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Uddham Singh biopic as well as Karan Johar's multi-starrer period-piece Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more