Vicky Kaushal Makes 'Rotis' for Indian Army Jawans in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, See Pics
Vicky Kaushal is currently spending time at the army base on the Indo-China border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Though it’s been over six months since his last film Uri: The Surgical Strike released, but Vicky Kaushal is still deeply involved with the Indian army.
The Masaan actor, who is currently at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, recently made 'rotis' for the jawans posted there. Sharing images of the experience on his Instagram, he wrote, “The first ever roti I made... glad it was for the army.”
Vicky announced his arrival in Tawang yesterday by sharing a picture with a group of soldiers. In the image, he is smiling with his hand joined in greeting as a group of army men crowd around him. “Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. @ndtv #JaiJawan,” he captioned the image.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Sanju actor has several interesting films in his kitty—Karan Johar’s big-budget ensemble period drama Takht, Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship and Meghna Gulzar’s yet-untitled directorial based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Vicky will also star in the biopic of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer—the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India—to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.
