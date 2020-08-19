Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar to Star in Comedy Film as Part of YRF Project 50

Actor Vicky Kaushal is teaming up with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in an upcoming comedy film produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

"Manushi has been signed opposite Vicky for the comedy that YRF is producing. She is an outsider but she has already made her mark by winning the Miss World 2017 crown, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the award and she got 'Prithviraj' on her merit as she prepared hard and delivered a fantastic audition," a source told IANS.

"Further details about the film cannot be shared currently," the source added.

What we do know is the film is an important part of YRF's Project 50, which promises several mega announcements.

An Independence Day announcement by YRF stated that Aditya Chopra, on the 88th birth anniversary of his father, late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27, will be announcing a massive slate of projects backed by their production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF). The announcement will mark the 50-year completion celebration of the banner.

The Vicky-Manushi starrer is "part of YRF's Project 50 that is aiming to celebrate 50 years of Yash Raj Films. The official announcement of this film and the casting is set to happen on September 27th, when Aditya Chopra unveils the entire slate of the studio", the trade source noted.

"Adi is handpicking the projects that makes the cut for YRF Project 50 and he is very bullish on the Vicky-Manushi film. He is confident their pairing is going to work its magic on screen," added the source.

YRF's 50th year celebrations starts in 2020 and will stretch through 2021. Aditya Chopra will also reveal the YRF Project 50 blueprint on September 27.