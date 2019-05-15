English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal Meets Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York
Vicky Kaushal is in New York on a vacation. He met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor there. Some pictures from their meeting have been shared online.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Ever since Rishi Kapoor moved to New York with wife Neetu Singh for his medical treatment, a number of Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre among others have paid him a visit.
The latest one to join the Kapoors is Vicky Kaushal, who is said to be holidaying in New York for his birthday. Ahead of his special day, the actor ditched his busy schedule to meet Rishi and check upon his health.
Soon after he met the veteran actors, pictures of the trio made its way to social media and now it is being widely shared across fan pages. The picture has the three actors happily smiling for the cameras. While Neetu and Vicky happily pose behind Rishi, the latter looks hale and hearty.
Take a look:
A couple of days ago, Deepika Padukone who was in New York for Met Gala 2019, met Neetu and Rishi. Sharing the pictures, Neetu wrote on Instagram, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth."
While initially, the Kapoor family denied the reports of the actor having cancer, in a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi Kapoor confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health. The senior actor also thanked his family and fans for their support throughout the treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."
However, there are more medical procedures to undergo before he is back in India. There were rumours circulating that Rishi will be returning to India soon. But, there has been no official announcement from his side yet.
