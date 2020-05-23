Vicky Kaushal Posts Candid Throwback Photo Riding Horse As He Misses Days Before Lockdown

Vicky Kaushal is majorly missing the pre-lockdown days. The Masaan actor on Saturday shared a throwback pic of him riding a horse with a nostalgic caption.

In the image, Vicky is mounted on horseback and lost in thought. He captioned the picture as: “Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai (There was a time, when a day would with a horseback compared to nowadays, when they begin with throwbacks.”

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on May 23, 2020 at 2:21am PDT

A few weeks earlier, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had shared another moment from his horse-riding days.

The pictures were taken early this year when Vicky started prepping for his upcoming film Takht. This is a movie set in the Mughal era and looks into the differences between emperor Shah Jahan’s sons Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Aurangzeb while Dara Shukoh’s character will be portrayed on screen by Ranveer Singh.



The highly-anticipated period drama is directed by Karan Johar and was scheduled to go on floors in May this year, but it has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vicky revealed that he would undergo special training for the part which started with horse riding lessons.

Vicky told Bollywood Hungama, "This is definitely off my bucket list since I have wanted to do a period drama – it’s a great ensemble.”

Speaking about collaborating with Ranveer, Vicky said, “I absolutely love him. It’s going to be a bit difficult to play warring brothers but I’m looking forward to working with him."

Apart from Vicky, the historical epic will feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal,Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Takht is slated for a 2021 release.