Vicky Kaushal Nails Brazilian Martial Art Copiera, Gives Fans Fitness Goals

There is a reason why celebrities are regarded as trendsetters. They have a huge role to play in influencing a major section of the population. One such example is Vicky Kaushal who is always setting major fitness goals.

His latest video is sure to inspire anyone who is struggling to find early morning workout motivation. Over the years, the actor has impressed the audience with his acting prowess and physical transformation.

Currently, Vicky is busy hustling for another physical transformation as he progresses closer to an impressive project list. He would need to look rather beefed up to suit his characters in his forthcoming film commitments.

Speaking about his recent workout video, he is seen performing the Brazilian martial art, Capoeira, along with his trainer in the gym. We learned from his caption that he started his workout at 6 am. No wonder that the actor is an early riser as it definitely takes such a resolve to sculpt a body like his. Dressed in grey sleeveless hooded tee and white shorts, Vicky can be seen working out with razor sharp focus.

Meanwhile, one of his recently uploaded pictures on Instagram garnered immense attention. He posted a monochromatic click which shows him sitting in his car while posing for the camera. He is wearing a pair of sunglasses and a t-shirt.

However, fans and followers flooded the comments section with inquisitive statements. They asked if his rumoured girlfriend, actress Katrina Kaif was sitting next to him in the passenger’s seat. The two are rumoured to be dating but have not made any official comments on the same.

Vicky will soon be featured in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, which isexpected to go on the floors later this year. After Raazi, the actor is collaborating with Meghna Gulzar once again for a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur.

