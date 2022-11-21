Vicky Kaushal Nails Hook Step of 'Dharam Patni' Katrina Kaif's Biggest Dance Song Chikni Chameli; Watch

Vicky Kaushal did not shy away from dancing to Chikni Chameli at the trailer launch of Govinda Naam Mera. The actor, who was joined by his co-stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar at the event, broke into the hook step of the Agneepath track when Karan Johar hosted a game for involving the audience at the press conference. As part of the game, the contestants had to guess the hook step of the songs played. One of the songs was Chikni Chameli.

In a video surfaced from the trailer launch, Vicky was seen not only guessing the hook step correctly but also performing it with others present on the stage. The crowd in the room erupted into a big roar. Watch the video below:

The clip brought back memories of the time Katrina spoke about Vicky dancing to her songs on her birthday. Speaking on Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina told Karan Johar, “On my birthday, I was just coming out of being very unwell, had a very tough time with Covid and he could sense that. I was having a good time but at some point, he just turned the switch and I just saw the switch, and he literally did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine.”

“He danced the entire song. What happened was everyone kind of sat down. There was a group of like 17-18 of us. Everyone sat down and stopped dancing. And, we were like, how does he know every single thing? It wasn’t like the perfect step. But he got the vibe of the song and danced it through. But the reason, behind it, was to make me laugh, and that’s what happened,” she added.

Meanwhile, Vicky is preparing for the release of his upcoming suspense comedy Govinda Naam Mera. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

