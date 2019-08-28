Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi Celebrate Success of Their New Single Pachtaoge

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi are celebrating the success of their latest music video Pachtaoge. The actors attended a celebratory event in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 27. Pachtaoge is Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' new single sung by Arijit Singh. The song starring Vicky and Nora has been trending on social media ever since its release.

The National Award winning actor, who is currently basking in the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, looked dapper in a black hoodie, which he paired with trousers and white shoes. The actor completed his look with black shades.

Nora, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a baby pink satin dress and peach coloured stilettos. She tied her hair neatly and pushed them in front. She completed the look with a pair of danglers.

According to news agency ANI, Vicky Kaushal said, "Actually I am grateful to Bhushan sir for bringing this to me. We have been planning to collaborate on various occasions. But it could never happen before."

Released on August 23, the heart-wrenching song Pachtaoge has created ripples on social media. The song presents the story of love, deceit and heartbreak and has struck the right chord with listeners.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release on November 15. Whereas, Nora Fatehi, whose item number in Batla House song - O Saki Saki - got great views, will next be seen in Marjaavaan performing on item song Masakali.

