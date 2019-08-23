Vicky Kaushal-Nora Fatehi’s Song 'Pachtaoge' Features A Love Triangle

After a long wait, actor Vicky Kaushal’s first music video with Nora Fatehi is out and it is as melodious as expected. The song is titled ‘Pachtaoge’ and it deals with a heartbreaking love story of a husband and wife, who is involved in an extramarital affair.

While Vicky Kaushal plays the heartbroken husband in the video, actress Nora Fatehi is the wife who cheats on him. Actor Prabh Uppal, fame of the music album Jaani Ve, plays Nora’s boyfriend in the music video.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh, whereas composition and lyrics are by Jaani with music from B Praak. The song starts with a dining scene where Nora and Vicky can be seen having their dinner, while Nora is busy chatting with another person. As she leaves the house to meet her lover, the husband follows her, soon he learn that his wife is having an extramarital affair.

Eventually, the over, played by Prabh Uppal, asks Nora to poison her husband. While he hands it over to her, Vicky sees it. Even after knowing that his wife is trying to kill her, the husband consumes poison, hugging his death to keep the wife happy.

The music video, depicting this beautiful story of love, betrayal and heartbreak has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

On the work front, while Nora is prepping for Street Dancer 3D, Vicky is currently busy with a number of movies. The actor has recently won National Award for Best Actor for his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

