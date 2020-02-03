Take the pledge to vote

Vicky Kaushal on Doing Bhoot The Haunted Ship: I'd Contemplated It Before Reading the Script

At the trailer launch of Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship on Monday, Vicky Kaushal said that he had to unlearn a lot of things as an actor while shooting the horror movie.

Shrishti Negi

February 3, 2020
After impressing the audience with his action skills in Uri, actor Vicky Kaushal is venturing into the horror space for Karan Johar's upcoming production Bhoot The Haunted Ship.

The film, helmed by first time director Bhanu Pratap Singh, follows the story of a surveying officer (Vicky), who is assigned the job of investigating a dead ship which has suddenly anchored at Mumbai's Juhu beach.

At the trailer launch of the film on Monday, Vicky said that he had to unlearn a lot of things as an actor while filming Bhoot.

"There have been a few things in this movie for which I wasn't prepared as an actor. For instance, if you do a comedy or a drama then you sometimes just surrender it to the moment to get a reaction. But in horror genre, you already know everything beforehand and I have to give a pre-planned reaction to that. So, it becomes very tricky and technical. I also had to ask the director what kind of background score he was going to use so that my reaction to any particular scene wouldn't look over the top or too subtle. There was a whole new grammar," Vicky said.

The actor thanked his director for helping him understand the nuances of the genre.

"I had a great anchor in Bhanu because he was so well-versed with the world of horror. He knew what he wanted and how this film was going to play out till the end," he added.

When asked whether he considered Bhoot a risk, Vicky said, "I had all these contemplations before reading the script. But once I read the script, I felt right. Whenever I read a script, I read it as an audience and I read it in a one-go and whatever I feel by the end of that reading experience, I follow my gut. Bhoot was one such experience where I followed my gut. I don't think my brain works in a calculative way that whether this film will take me somewhere. I leave it to the director and producer. My work is to be honest in front of the camera. I believe every film has its own destiny."

Bhoot will be Vicky's third collaboration with Karan Johar. The duo has previously worked in Raazi and Lust Stories.

Talking about the same, Vicky said, "Whether it's Raazi, Lust Stories or Bhoot, they are completely different genres altogether. I feel really nice and blessed that a company like this has put in its trust on me as an artiste. It's a big deal for me. From doing ad films to getting Dharma movies and then to be doing those movies, it's a big honour for me."

