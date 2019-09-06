Vicky Kaushal on Drug Party Accusations: 'I Had No Clue I'd Become Charsi of the Country’

It has been over a month since Karan Johar's house party video went viral over the internet. Despite discussions and clarifications, the people in the video continue to reel from the effects of the assumptions made around the video.

The video that went viral from Karan Johar's Instagram account saw certain Bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal with red eyes. This led to the rumour that drugs were consumed at the party. In a recent interview with Mid Day, Vicky Kaushal opened up on his initial reactions to the news. He revealed that he was recovering from dengue during the time and immediately after, had traveled to Arunachal Pradesh spending days with the Army.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

He said, "It was a very chilled-out party. That video is put out. And right after, I am in the hills in Arunachal Pradesh, with the Army, for three-four days, where there is no network. Obviously, I don’t know. And I have no clue that I’ve become the ‘charsi of the country’! I come back to Mumbai, and my mom and dad know everything. They have been watching the news. They didn’t tell me before, because I would get affected, sitting there [in Arunachal]. So I head to my room. Before going off to sleep, I get on Twitter, and then I’m like, “Hain? FIR! Yeh kya Hua?” So I rushed out of my room to check if my mom and dad knew about this. And then they just gave a smile, and said, don’t worry. I was, like, okay, as long as they know, I’m sorted. Then the next day it started affecting me again, with TV channels circling my face in red!"

Kaushal had also stated that Karan Johar's mother was also in the room when the video was shot. He had added that everyone knew the video was being taken and therefore would have hidden drugs away if there had been any.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, others present at the party include Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, and Ayan Mukerjee among others.

