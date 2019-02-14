English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal on Female Attention: Can’t Handle It, I Melt So Quick You Can Pour Me in a Glass
Vicky Kaushal says he is not very good at perceiving subtle hints from women.
Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
Currently basking in the success of his latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which has earned over Rs 214 crore at the domestic box office alone, Vicky Kaushal says he may have become a star but he still doesn’t know how to handle female attention.
Talking about all the adulation that’s coming his way, especially from women, he recently said on Famously Filmfare, “I don’t how to handle it. I melt so quick you can pour me in a glass.”
On being hit on by women, he said, “Sometimes, it is so direct that it just stumps me. Sometimes, it’s super-subtle. But I am a failure at (getting) subtle moves.”
Sharing an interesting incident that happened during Uri’s promotions, Kaushal revealed, “I had gone to the washroom. When I came out, there was a sweet lady standing outside, waiting for a selfie. We took the selfie and then she was like, ‘Okay, I am staying in this room and I will see you at the bar.’ I didn’t know what to do and thought to myself ki yaar itna confidence toh mujhme bhi nahi hai.”
Adding that he was quickly pulled of the situation by his manager, Kaushal said he was far from being a player. In fact, when it came to women, he was more like a guy with a ‘pallu’ on him.
On the professional front, Kaushal will next play Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt in important roles.
