Vicky Kaushal on Headlining Films: Have Worked Really Hard to Get This Pressure on My Shoulders

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is riding high on success of his last release Uri: The Surgical Strike, says that he has toiled really hard to get this kind of work pressure on his shoulders.Speaking about his continued success, he said, "I have been really waiting to get this kind of pressure on my shoulders."I have worked really hard to get this pressure. It feels good when you get so much love and appreciation from audience. You can say to yourself that now you can't take anything for granted. So, I'm just focusing on working hard every day of my life."On celebrating Valentine's Day, Vicky said, "I don't believe in giving one special day to love as its very beautiful emotion and for that, just one day is not enough. So, I guess everyday should be celebrated as Valentine's Day."Vicky debuted with critically acclaimed Masaan and cemented his place in Hindi film industry by giving power-packed performance in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Love per Square Foot, before Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.But it was his last release Uri that proved to be the turning point of his career. Since January 11, the film has collected Rs 212.78 crores at the box office and has made Vicky one of the most promising talent in Bollywood.The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht in 2020 along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.