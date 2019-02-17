English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama Attack: It Should Not be Forgiven and Forgotten
The actor made the remarks on the sidelines of the final day of Act Fest, organised by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the 48 Hour Film Project.
Image: vicky kaushal/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has condemned the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which at least 49 CRPF troopers lost their lives. The actor described the episode as "sad".
In his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky played the role of an army officer. He received a lot of praise from the audience for his performance in the film.
"It is a great loss of human lives. If in any possible way, we can support the family of martyrs, it would be a great contribution from our end, as a society. The whole incident should not be forgiven and forgotten," he told the media on Saturday.
The actor made the remarks on the sidelines of the final day of Act Fest, organised by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the 48 Hour Film Project.
Actress Kubra Sait also condemned the attack and urged people to be kind towards humanity.
"The film fraternity is coming together to say that what happened is incorrect... it is extremely heartbreaking and shocking. I will not support terrorism in any way especially when terrorism is faked in the mask of faith. I'm not somebody who agrees to this. I think its high time that humans started loving each other with kindness with respect and just with love," she said.
Meanwhile, talking about the Act Fest, Vicky said: "This is a great initiative where actors of different generations are coming together to celebrate films and the art of acting. We usually see festivals of films but this is great to see a gathering initiated by the actors for the actors."
"Usually when it comes to actors like us, we get in touch with CINTAA whenever we are in trouble, but this time we have come together for celebration," the Masaan actor said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky played the role of an army officer. He received a lot of praise from the audience for his performance in the film.
"It is a great loss of human lives. If in any possible way, we can support the family of martyrs, it would be a great contribution from our end, as a society. The whole incident should not be forgiven and forgotten," he told the media on Saturday.
The actor made the remarks on the sidelines of the final day of Act Fest, organised by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the 48 Hour Film Project.
Actress Kubra Sait also condemned the attack and urged people to be kind towards humanity.
"The film fraternity is coming together to say that what happened is incorrect... it is extremely heartbreaking and shocking. I will not support terrorism in any way especially when terrorism is faked in the mask of faith. I'm not somebody who agrees to this. I think its high time that humans started loving each other with kindness with respect and just with love," she said.
Meanwhile, talking about the Act Fest, Vicky said: "This is a great initiative where actors of different generations are coming together to celebrate films and the art of acting. We usually see festivals of films but this is great to see a gathering initiated by the actors for the actors."
"Usually when it comes to actors like us, we get in touch with CINTAA whenever we are in trouble, but this time we have come together for celebration," the Masaan actor said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Watch Out For The Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand on Netflix
- Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
- Will Smith Is Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Posts a Video in Praise of the Actor
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results