Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham: 'Recreating Jallianwala Bagh Incident Was Numbing for Me'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his most ambitious film, Sardar Udham, which traces the story of revolutionary leader Udham Singh, the man who shot Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Kirsty Averton. The film will premiere worldwide on October 16 on Prime Video.

During an interaction at the India Today Conclave 2021, Vicky opened about the one scene in the film that had the most impact on him. “The portions where we were trying to recreate the Jallianwala Bagh incident. As an actor, I knew what I was getting into but I still was not prepared for how numbing that experience would be for me as an individual. The way Shoojit shoots, his scenes are so realistic that you are thrown into that world. After finishing that shoot, there would be times when I wouldn’t sleep because I would just keep wondering that re-enactment of that incident was so numbing for me, what would have been the impact on the people who had actually witnessed that. This thought made me shiver," Vicky said.

Earlier, in an interview with us, Vicky said that Sardar Udham was a biopic of Udham Singh’s “ideologies" and of “a freedom struggle". He added, “It is a much bigger and deeper biopic. There are certain archival photographs which we have used as a reference in terms of the looks and styling but beyond that, the film primarily was about what his state of mind was at that time."

Earlier, Irrfan Khan was to play the titular role but he opted out of the project due to his ill health. Kaushal says that he never took it as a pressure to replace the late actor, “Nobody can fill his shoes. For me, Irrfan Saab was one of the finest actors in the world. It has been an honour that I have been considered for the same film."

