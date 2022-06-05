Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About 'Peaceful' Married Life with Katrina Kaif, Says 'Life's Good'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gave fans a huge surprise when they tied the knot in December 2021. The couple, who had not made their relationship official till then, and also negatedall wedding rumours, made it official directly with a wedding. Now, fans always wait for their pictures together, and are curious to know how their marital life is like. Now, Vicky Kaushal has opened up about it.

Vicky Kaushal reached an event in Abu Dhabi alone. The actor, this time was not accompanied by his wife, Katrina Kaif. Speaking to India Today, as quoted by DNA, he said, “Life bahut achi chal rhi hai… sukoon bhari (Life’s good, it is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together.”

Katrina and Vicky had been painting the town red with their mushy pictures. The love bird had taken off for a vacay to New York, where Vicky also rang in his birthday. The two returned and attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, where they walked in hand-in-hand.

Recently, reports of Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy had also been doing the rounds. It was being speculated that the actress is expecting their first child together. However, her team refuted the rumours.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s nexr, where he would be sharing screen with Sara Ali Khan. The actor will also be a part of Meghna Gulzar’s next, which is a biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He also has YRF’s upcoming project where he will share screen with Manushi Chhillar. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was busy with the shoot of Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Je Le Zaara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.