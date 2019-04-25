Take the pledge to vote

Vicky Kaushal or Kartik Aryan? Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Who She Would Kiss Onscreen

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Takht' alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal or Kartik Aryan? Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Who She Would Kiss Onscreen
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has proved out to be one of the better debutants in Bollywood. Stepping his in the film world with the Karan Johar directorial Dhadak, Janhvi has made a mark among the new faces of Bollywood.

Moreover, being a star kid, and a part of the Kapoor clan, Janhvi has kept her poise and elegant throughout all her interviews and media interactions. Janhvi, who generally seems to be shy and quiet, never fails to surprise the fans with quirky answers and loving replies.

In a recent interview to BFF With Vogue, where Janhvi appeared with her sister Khushi Kapoor, the Dhadak actress revealed a secret that has surprised her fans. Asked if she would kiss Vicky Kaushal or Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi said she would choose Vicky over Kartik.

It is to be noted that Janhvi’s counterpart Sara Ali Khan, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, revealed that Kartik is her crush. Later, director Imitiaz Ali roped in Kartik and Sara for his next.

Interestingly, Janhvi has been paired opposite Vicky in Karan Johar’s mega directorial project Takht. In the movie, Vicky will be seen playing the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, while details pertaining to Janhvi’s character are still under the wraps.

Janhvi is the eldest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife Sridevi Boney Kapoor. JanhviKapoor has been earlier linked with Ishaan Khatter, her Dhadak co-actor, who has been often spotted hanging out with Janhvi.


