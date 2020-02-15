Take the pledge to vote

Vicky Kaushal Pleads Karan Johar 'Not to Make Video' as He Flies with Ranveer, Ayushmann, Kartik

Karan Johar posted a video on social media which reminded us of a controversial clip that he had shared earlier featuring Bollywood 's top stars.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal Pleads Karan Johar 'Not to Make Video' as He Flies with Ranveer, Ayushmann, Kartik
Bollywood stars en route Filmfare Awards 2020

Bollywood film stars are headed towards Guwahati, Assam for an awards night and filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video on social media which is being liked by fans of the celebrities featuring in it. Karan posted a video in which we can see him on a board a flight with Tahira Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Karan can be seen talking to everyone as he shoots from his phone camera but is not seen on screen. In the video, Vicky candidly says, "please don't make a video Karan." Even Varun seemingly objects to Karan making the video and jokingly asks him to stop recording.

Many fans got reminded of a similar video posted by Karan last year in August which turned out to be quite controversial for some of the actors who featured in it then.

Karan had posted a video on Instagram of a party he hosted at home. Soon afterwards, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the video, alleging that top stars who were present at the party -- such as Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Vicky Kaushal -- were flaunting a "drugged look" in the video. He tagged the video with #UdtaBollywood, taking off on the film Udta Punjab, which was about the drug menace in the state of Punjab and which, incidentally, starred Shahid.

Filmmaker Karan had finally broken his silence over allegations of hosting a drug party for a few A-list Bollywood stars later in several interviews. Karan was furious with the brouhaha around the alleged 'drug party', and had then said all such charges were "baseless and ridiculous". In fact, Vicky, who objects to Karan making this new video, had to explain himself many times in the media about constant questioning over the alleged drug party.

(With inputs from IANS)

