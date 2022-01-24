Vicky Kaushal Pokes Fun At Sara Ali Khan For Sharing Yet Another Video Of 'Sun And Moon' From Maheshwar

It is no secret that Sara Ali Khan is fascinated with seeing the sun and moon in the same skyscape. The actress often shares videos of spotting them together on her Instagram Stories. Monday morning was no different. The actress, who is currently in Indore with Vicky Kaushal filming their upcoming movie, took to Instagram and shared a video in which she noticed that the sun was rising as the moon was setting for the day.

In the video, Sara gave a glimpse of the clear sky with the sun and the moon, along with the river Narmada flowing. She shared the video with a series of emojis, including a crescent moon, sun and a camera emoji. She also tagged Vicky in the video. The Sardar Udham actor reposted the video and poked fun at Sara. He said, “Jab tak suraj chand rahega… Sara ka yahi kaam rahega (This will be Sara’s job as long as the sun and moon are there)."

Sara and Vicky recently wrapped the first schedule of their upcoming movie in Indore. The duo began filming in December, shortly after Vicky married Katrina. A few pictures from the sets had surfaced online, one of which showed the actor riding a bike. On Sunday, The Family Man star Sharib Hashmi confirmed that they had wrapped the first schedule by sharing a few pictures from the sets. “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan," he said. Speaking about Vicky and Sara, he said, “@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara (I have become your fan). @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr (Why don’t you behave like a star) you’re such a sweetheart really."

While Sara and Vicky spending time by the river, Katrina has jetted off to the Maldives. The actress is in the exotic destination for a shoot.

