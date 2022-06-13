Vicky Kaushal Poses With Tripti Dimri And Farah Khan In Breathtaking Pic From Croatia

Even before the release of its first look, Anand Tiwari’s upcoming romantic comedy is making a lot of buzz on social media, and the credit goes to Farah Khan. After having a fun banter with Katrina Kaif over a dreamy picture of herself and Vicky Kaushal, Farah has yet again given us all a glimpse of their memorable time. Kick-starting the shooting of the rom-com, Vicky and her co-star Tripti Dimri are in Croatia for a two-week schedule, to shoot a romantic song amidst the picturesque beauty of the European country. And the song is helmed by Farah, who on Sunday, shared a glimpse from the sets.

The enthralling picture shows, Farah, Vicky, and Tripti standing next to each other in a boat, with a mesmerising ocean backdrop. In the picture, all three can be seen decked up in the matching hue of blue. While Vicky looked super dapper in an uber-cool sky blue shirt teaming with white pants, Tripti looked gorgeous in a long multi-colour shrug atop a blue bikini. Farah appeared strikingly comfy in her baggy dark blue shirt and multi-coloured flare pants paired with pink sports shoes. Giving the super stylish vibes were Farah and Vicky’s stunning black sunglasses. While dropping the picture on the Stories, Farah wrote in the caption, “Rocking the boat,” and revealed that the amazing picture was taken by Anand Tiwari.

The picture was later posted by Tripti on Instagram with a handful of red heart emoticons. As per a recent Pinkvilla report, the team of the upcoming film recently celebrated the first schedule wrap of the movie, whose shooting commenced in March this year. To mark the wrap of the first schedule, the crew members cut the cake on the sets of the film. After completing some of the parts in Mumbai, the cast reportedly shot a portion of the movie in Delhi and Mussoorie in April. Pinkvilla quoted a trade source as saying, “Farah is known for her lavish and colourful songs. The makers too want the Vicky-Tripti track to be a memorable one, especially as the film sees Vicky in a softer, romantic role and is a departure from his usual intense parts.”

Apart from Vicky and Tripti, the Anand Tiwari’s directorial also features Punjabi singer-turned-actor, Ammy Virk, in a prominent role. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky is jam-packed with interesting projects. Next, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera. Apart from this, Vicky will also be featured in Meghna Gulzar’s much anticipated Sam Bahadur, which will be depicting the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

