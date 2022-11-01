Vicky Kaushal Posts First Review of Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, Says 'Pagalpan Hai Ye Film'

Vicky Kaushal has already watched wifey Katrina Kaif’s latest film ‘Phone Bhoot,’ which will release this Friday and he is totally impressed. The actor took to his Instagram to story to share his review of the movie. Phone Bhoot also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky, who along with Katrina attended the film’s screening in Mumbai on Monday, was all praise for the movie. Sharing Phone Bhoot poster, Vicky wrote, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you.” Vicky also tagged Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant on his story and even added a heart and a ghost emoji.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan also appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and Koffee with Karan Season 7 to promote their film and made some fun revelations about each other. Siddhant told News 18 recently about the fun he had working with Katrina, “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent, but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with.”

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, while Siddhant starred in director Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan which received mixed reviews. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Khali Peeli with Ananya Panday.

