Vicky Kaushal Posts Glimpses from 'A Night To Remember'; Sunny Kaushal Writes 'Phata Poster...'

Being rewarded for performing well on the big screen can be one of the biggest sources of motivation for any actor. And somewhat similar seemed to have happened with Vicky Kaushal who bagged the Best Actor Award (in the critics’ category) for Sardar Udham at this year’s Filmfare Awards. Vicky recently shared a video on Instagram featuring glimpses from the award ceremony. Right from showcasing the actor burning up the dance floor to capturing his happiness as he goes and accepts the award on the stage, the video has it all. For the caption, he tagged Filmfare and wrote, “A night to remember!!!” He also added the hashtag “Filmfare awards 2022.”

His younger brother Sunny Kaushal was quick to react. He wrote, “Arey bhai! Phata poster nikla hero,” with fire emojis.

Vicky Kaushal previously shared a picture from the award ceremony and left us in awe. In the image, he can be seen seated with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif, and brother Sunny Kaushal. The picture also shows Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal. All of them were caught in a candid moment as they laugh their hearts out. However, it is Vicky’s caption that grabbed our attention, He stated, “My pillars. My strength. My everything.” He added the hashtag #blessed.

Sardar Udham is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who is known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky played the protagonist in the film. Vicky Kaushal is also known for working in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana among others.

