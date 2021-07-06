Vicky Kaushal Posts Sun-kissed Selfie from New Luxury Car As He Begins Filming, See Pic

Vicky Kaushal has treated fans with his jaw-dropping selfie which he clicked inside his new luxury car. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the sun-kissed picture in which he is seen wearing a mask. It seems that the actor has begun shooting for his upcoming films as he shared the selfie alongside a clapboard emoji. On Monday, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of him posing with his big new purchase-a Range Rover. In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen in an orange shirt and blue jeans, leaning on his car. “Welcome, Home buddy," Vicky wrote alongside the picture.

A few days back, Vicky Kaushal informed that he has begun his preparation for his upcoming sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama. The movie reunites the actor with his URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The actor took to his Instagram account to make the announcement about the same alongside a picture of him and Aditya. In the photo, the actor’s full face is covered with plaster bandages.

The three-part modern-day superhero film, which has its roots in the Mahabharata, will see Vicky Kaushal as a mythological character, who was given the boon of immortality. As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra. Vicky also has Mr. Lele in his kitty.

