Vicky Kaushal Prays for Peace and Joy for All, See Pic

Actor Vicky Kaushal has prayed for peace and joy for all in a new social media post on Tuesday.

"Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshya (to the ones present and the ones departed, shower peace and joy)."

Along with it, he shared a throwback picture of him praying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Vicky's post comes in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Sunday. Sushant was found hanging at his residence.

After hearing of Sushant's death, Vicky had penned this message: "Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can't imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now. May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant."

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh alongside Banita Sandhu. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres next year. He has also given a nod to Meghna Gulzar for the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam. Vicky will also start prepping for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The National Award recipient already started training for his forthcoming period drama, Takht. The multi-starrer extravaganza directed by Karan Johar will see him essay Aurangzeb.The story of Takht is set in the Mughal era and will trace the sibling rivalry journey of emperor Shah Jahan’s sons Dara Shukoh (Ranveer Singh) and Aurangzeb (Vicky Kaushal). The historical epic will also feature Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles. Takht is slated for a 2021 release.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​