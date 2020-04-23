Vicky Kaushal Quashes Rumours that He Stepped Out During Lockdown and was Caught by Police

Actor Vicky Kaushal has put out a clarifying post on Twitter saying that he did not step out of his house, violating lockdown rules. He also tagged Mumbai Police's Twitter handle with his post.

Vicky's clarification comes after rumours were rife that an actor had stepped out of his house to visit a Bollywood star, and was caught by the police and lectured. Tweets and posts regarding the same were being circulated on social media and many assumed it was about the Uri actor.

Vicky's statement on Twitter read, "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice."

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

Just like many other Bollywood stars, Vicky has been living out his quarantine days at home, working out, cooking and doing household chores.

The actor also participated in a song called Muskurayega India, alongwith stars like Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, which was released as a salute to the spirit of India as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic alongwith the rest of the world.

