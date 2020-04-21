Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao's Housing Complex Sealed After 11-year-old Tested Coronavirus Positive: Report

Oberoi Springs that is home to celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh has been reported to be temporarily sealed after a resident is said to have tested coronavirus positive in one of the blocks.

As per a report in SpotboyE, the case is from the C-wing of the housing complex where an 11-year-old daughter of a doctor was found infected with the novel coronavirus.

It hasn’t been officially confirmed if the entire premise of the Andheri high-rise is taped up but the C-Wing is reported to be air-tight.

Residents list in C-wing includes Arjan Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Chahatt Khanna and Prabhu Deva.

Bajwa informed SpotboyE, "We are avoiding to go even till the lift. The rest of the wings- A and B- have also gone under strict quarantine".

The famous complex opposite Fame Adlabs Multiplex houses many other renowned stars from B-Town like Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Vipul Shah, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmeera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Sudanshu Pandey, Sapna Mukerji.

The Bombay Municipal Corporation has sanitised the whole property thoroughly and the tenants have been extra cautious to avoid any contamination.

Not long ago, it was reported that ABCD 2 actress Seema Pandey’s Andheri building was sealed as well after a doctor was tested COVID-19 positive.

Other celebrities whose residential edifices have been placed under similar restrictions are television actress Sonalika Joshi and her co-star Tanmay Vekaria who reside in Kandivali.

