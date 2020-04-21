MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao's Housing Complex Sealed After 11-year-old Tested Coronavirus Positive: Report

Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao's Housing Complex Sealed After 11-year-old Tested Coronavirus Positive: Report

Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh's housing complex is reported to be temporarily sealed after a resident is said to have tested coronavirus positive in one of the blocks.

Share this:

Oberoi Springs that is home to celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh has been reported to be temporarily sealed after a resident is said to have tested coronavirus positive in one of the blocks.

As per a report in SpotboyE, the case is from the C-wing of the housing complex where an 11-year-old daughter of a doctor was found infected with the novel coronavirus.

It hasn’t been officially confirmed if the entire premise of the Andheri high-rise is taped up but the C-Wing is reported to be air-tight.

Residents list in C-wing includes Arjan Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Chahatt Khanna and Prabhu Deva.

Bajwa informed SpotboyE, "We are avoiding to go even till the lift. The rest of the wings- A and B- have also gone under strict quarantine".

The famous complex opposite Fame Adlabs Multiplex houses many other renowned stars from B-Town like Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Vipul Shah, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmeera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Sudanshu Pandey, Sapna Mukerji.

The Bombay Municipal Corporation has sanitised the whole property thoroughly and the tenants have been extra cautious to avoid any contamination.

Not long ago, it was reported that ABCD 2 actress Seema Pandey’s Andheri building was sealed as well after a doctor was tested COVID-19 positive.

Other celebrities whose residential edifices have been placed under similar restrictions are television actress Sonalika Joshi and her co-star Tanmay Vekaria who reside in Kandivali.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,326

    +42,290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,153

    +74,190*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,503

    +26,805*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres