Vicky Kaushal Recalls His First Audition Nine Years Ago

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Saturday and shared a memory of his first audition. The actor shared an old picture on Instagram Stories of his first audition as an actor held on July 10, 2012. The actor expressed gratefulness for his journey in the film industry.

“Today. 9 years back. Shukr," he wrote.

In the picture, Vicky is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Vicky Kaushal’s first leading role was in Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed and much-feted film Masaan in 2015. Later, he rose to prominence with roles in films like Raazi, Sanju, Raman Raghav 2.0, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan.

His defining role was in the 2019 war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Award as Best Actor. The actor has Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur", the Shoojit Sircar-helmed biopic of Udham Singh titled “Sardar Udham Singh" and the upcoming comedy-drama “Mr Lele". He also has The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.

