Vicky Kaushal Recalls the First Time He Fell in Love With Katrina Kaif, Opens Up About His Married Life

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are of the fan favourite couples in Bollywood. Although their love story did not start from the sets of a film, it is no less filmy. From talking about each other on Koffee With Karan to sharing moments on the stage during award functions to secretly dating and tying the knot last year, the celebrity couple has had quite the journey. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about the first time he fell in love with his actress-wife. Vicky also revealed how his parents reacted when they got to know about Katrina.

Heaping praises on his wife, he told Filmfare, “They’re (his parents) extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are." Talking about the first time he fell in love with Katrina, Vicky expressed, it is “extremely private and special to me".

The Govinda Naam Mera actor also opened up about his married life and called it beautiful. He shared, “It’s been like the best chapter of my life. It’s the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom you connect, who understands you and who you understand thoroughly. Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film skipped theatrical release and went for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was seen in Phone Bhoot earlier this year and will now be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

