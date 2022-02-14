Vicky Kaushal Refuses To Let Go Of Katrina Kaif's Hand As They Return To Mumbai For Valentine's Day

Bollywood’s newlywed couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally back together in Mumbai for their first Valentine’s Day celebration after their wedding. The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport by the paparazzi on Sunday night. Vicky and Katrina were reportedly returning from London. The duo walked hand in hand as they both wore denim outfits. Katrina opted for a simple all-denim attire which comprised a denim button-down shirt and matching denim pants. The 38-year-old actress and entrepreneur completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and a ponytail.

The 33-year-old actor, on the other hand, wore a navy blue camo print jacket over a white t-shirt and paired it with denim pants and white sneakers. The couple adhered to the COVID-19 prevention protocol as they both wore face masks. Pictures of the couple leaving the airport were shared on Instagram.

Netizens were also quite happy to see their favourite Bollywood couple back in the bay. One of the users commented on the Instagram post, “She was so right. They looked so good together.” Another user commented on the outfits worn by the couple, “Twinning winning.”

The couple tied the knot on December 9 amidst the presence of their family and friends. Pictures from the dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan were shared by the couple on Instagram. Katrina and Vicky announced the beginning of their marriage with an Instagram post that showed them in ethnic wedding attires. The caption accompanying the post read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Soon after their wedding, both Vicky and Katrina got busy with their upcoming projects. Vicky recently wrapped up the shoot for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film where he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan, while Katrina was busy with her upcoming projects — Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

