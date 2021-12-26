Vicky Kaushal Remembers Sardar Udham Singh on 122nd Birth Anniversary, Shares Pic From His Film

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a couple of photos remembering Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary today, December 26. The actor had portrayed the role of the revolutionary in his latest film Sardar Udham. The first photo shared by him is an photo of the revolutionary himself and the second photo is of the actor playing the role of Sardar Udham. The third photo sees a man holding a placard with the words, ‘Long Live Udham’ written on it. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Remembering Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary today. (26th Dec 1899 - 31st July 1940) 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

The film helmed by Shoojit Sircar is a revolutionary drama based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when a large crowd of Indians had gathered to protest against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders. The Bagh was surrounded by General Dyer and the whole crowd was shot to death. The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on October 16.

“The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film," Vicky had said at the time of trailer launch.

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen playing the character of Sam Manekshaw in the biopic Sam Bahadur. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

The actor, who recently tied the knot with Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his first Christas with his actress-wife after their marriage. Take a look at his post:

In an Instagram post shared by Vicky, he can be seen tightly hugging his new bride as they pose for the camera with a Christmas tree in the background. The actress can be seen wearing a dress with colourful prints whereas the URI actor wears a light blue t-shirt paired with beige pants. The Bollywood couple is all smiles in the adorable photo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.