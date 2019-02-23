LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vicky Kaushal Replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Rakesh Sharma Biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha': Report

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly been finalised to play Rakesh Sharma in the former astronaut's upcoming biopic.

Updated:February 23, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Image: Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Space man Rakesh Sharma’s biopic, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, has apparently found a new lead in Vicky Kaushal. Reports are circulating that Uri: The Surgical Strike star has replaced Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man in the film. It is being speculated that Shah Rukh has dropped out of the project citing prep for his upcoming Don 3.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan was originally cast as the lead of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, but the actor opted out of the project to focus on his ambitious project Mahabharata. At the time, writer Anjum Rajabali had said, "Frankly, I was very keen that Aamir should do the film. He liked the script, we discussed it a lot and we had a lot of hopes about it. Unfortunately, Aamir is consumed with a larger sort of project called Mahabharat." Aamir and Rajabali had earlier collaborated in Ghulam.

Shah Rukh was approached next to play Rakesh Sharma in Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. He was very keen on playing the role before Zero failed to make an impact at the box-office. But now, as reported in PeepingMoon, producers Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Siddharth Roy Kapur have finalised Vicky after his much appreciated performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike that is still running in theatres across the country. Things have reportedly come back on track and the work has resumed, keeping Vicky in the forefront of the affairs.

Vicky has also started preparing for his role in the film and the shoot will begin once the team has sorted his dates for the film. The portal quoted a source close to the development saying, “Vicky was the ultimate choice after Shah Rukh opted out. Ronnie has given him his career’s biggest commercial hit in Uri and there’s no way Vicky could have said no, especially for a big-budget film like Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.”

