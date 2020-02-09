Vicky Kaushal Reveals All on Dating Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal has finally broken his silence over rumours of an affair with Bollywood scorcher Katrina Kaif. He insists there is no truth to all the unconfirmed stories that have been doing the rounds of the media over the past few months.

"I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," the website filmbeat.com quoted Vicky as saying, in a recent interview to an entertainment portal.

"There is no story at all," he added.

Katrina had reacted similarly a few months back, during an interview, according to filmbeat.com. "These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That's what will make you sustain, that's what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful," the actress had said.

Rumours have lately been flying about the duo because they have been spotted together on several occasions including a few big-ticket parties and dos, besides public events.

