Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Was 'Star-struck' During Takht Table Reads

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture Takht will be about the succession of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after Shah Jahan. The multi-starrer will see Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor coming together on the silver-screen.

Vicky Kaushal, who plays Aurangzeb in the film opened up about being exited to film after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vicky said, “Every character has its own demands and I’ll get into the headspace of my character in Takht only once I start shooting for it. It is a completely different world. I used to be star struck during readings as I would sit with the director and writer to understand the world they had created and how they are looking at it. It’s their vision and we’re the mediums to make it reach the audience.”





“It’s a big film in terms of scale and the cast. Getting everybody together and getting locations right took some time. We wanted to take some time so that we could start in the best way possible. Now, everything is locked and I can’t wait for the process to start,” he further added.

Apart from Takht, Vicky will also be seen in Shahid Uddham Singh's biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film which was supposed to be released on October 2020, has now been pushed to January 2021.

