Vicky Kaushal Reveals 'Interesting' Acting Trick That He Learned from Shah Rukh Khan

Vicky Kaushal is one of the much-loved actors in the industry. The versatile star who stepped into Bollywood with Masaan has a number of blockbuster hits to his credit. The actor gained wider recognition in 2018 after he starred in roles like Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham, and Uri: The Surgical Strike among others after which he proved his mettle time and again on the big screen with his roles in films. The Manmarziyaan who is currently gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, revealed the acting lesson that he learned from Shah Rukh Khan.

In his recent interview with news agency PTI, Vicky said that he learned a very interesting thing from Shah Rukh Khan.

“He told me there is always a grammar attached to every film and it comes with the director, what vision he has. It is important to understand the grammar that the director is coming with and my job is to fully suspend myself," Kaushal told PTI. Further, he said that this trick has now become an integral part of his process.

Speaking of his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky said that it is a big test and feels like his first film.

“It might or might not work for me as an actor, and I’m really excited for that… as excited, I was for Masaan," Vicky said that for the film he had to surrender himself to the director’s vision. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Govinda Waghmare, a struggling choreographer.

As a part of the promotional event, the platform OTT platform Disney+Hotstar has released reels of the main characters and sneak peeks of their behind-the-scenes fun moments. Kiara Advani and the OTT channel uploaded a reel to show the many moods of Suku in the comedy drama. The platform released a fun video of Kiara Advani aka Suku from the film.

In the movie, Suku is Govinda Waghmare’s “naughty girlfriend." She is also a choreographer just like him. The reel is a montage of Suku’s fun, sexy and temperamental character throughout the movie. It begins with Kiara Advani looking hot in a yellow saree and singing the Maang Meri Bharo song while teasing lead actor Vicky. The caption for the reel read, “Presenting Kiara aka Suku!"

Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16 this year. Apart from Vicky and Kiara, it also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Renuka Shahane, Sayaji Shinde, and Dayanand Shetty also will be a part of the film.

Apart from Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari’s untitled movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here