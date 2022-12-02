Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Gave Him 'Specific Feedback' on His Dancing for Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his film Govinda Naam Mera where he will be essaying the character of a choreographer. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as his wife and girlfriend respectively. The film requires the actor to show off his dancing skills. In a recent interview, Vicky revealed that his actress-wife Katrina Kaif, who is known for her dancing skills as well, guided him through his rehearsals and also gave him good feedback.

Talking to Indian Express, the actor answered whether Katrina gives him tips on dancing and revealed, “Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually, she comes up with… She’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai‘, she’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give." He continued, “She knows how it comes across to camera, what to do and not to do. So, I’d take a lot of guidance from her and she’d actually help me a lot. She gives very constructive feedback, ask me to put strength in it, take your chin up… She knows a lot about lighting, Katrina and dancing is one. I regularly show her my rehearsal videos and she’s given me a lot of input, that always happens."

Govinda Naam Mera also marks Vicky’s first proper ‘masala’ film. He said he picks films from the perspective of an audience. Once he has considered that, he thinks about whether the film is similar to something he has done before. Talking about doing a film that requires him to dance, he continued, “I really was hungry to dance a lot in a film, which I didn’t get an opportunity to do so far. So when Govinda Naam Mera came my way, it just happened that the nature of the character is that he is a background dancer, his name is Govinda, so all of it allows me to extend myself in that space. It gives me an opportunity to go free in the dancing part and to do comedy, we got to explore that a lot. I’m really excited for people to see this side of me as an actor. Pepe would keep asking me ‘tu naach gaanaa kab karega? Tu lighthearted kab karega, comedy kab karega?’ So this is that film, I’ve my fingers crossed to see ‘fun vikcy’ ka response kaisa aataa hai?”

Besides Govinda Naam Mera, the actor will also be seen in Sam Bahadur Laxman Utekar’s untitled next, Anand Tiwari’s untitled next and The Great Indian Family. He will also reportedly be seen in SRK’s Dunki.

