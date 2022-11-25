Vicky Kaushal Reveals Marriage With Katrina Kaif 'Changed Me,' Says 'Loyalty Is Foundation...'

Vicky Kaushal is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The comedy-drama features the actor alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Recently, while promoting his film which revolves around the concept of an extra-marital affair, Vicky Kaushal spoke about what loyalty means to him and has also talked about the change marriage has brought to his life.

On being asked if the marriage has changed him and how it has changed him as a person, Vicky Kaushal told E-Times, “Marriage has changed me. I am yet to answer it to myself also as to how it has changed me but more than change it’s evolving with each passing day because it is the first time you’re spending your life with the person, day in and day out”.

Vicky Kaushal further spoke about learning a myriad of things and having different perspectives after marriage. He said, “There are so many things to learn. You first understand the patience and the space you need to always cultivate to look at the same thing from a different perspective and to give space to that perspective as well. It is two perspectives coming together and making that merger and that for me is a pleasant learning experience right now and I’m really enjoying that because it is just making me grow as a human being “.

The actor also revealed how lucky he feels to have Katrina by his side. He mentions, “I feel very lucky to have Katrina as that person in my life who is one of the wisest persons I’ve come across. She always has a calm attitude towards everything that happens in life and that is something I am really learning from her”. Vicky was further asked what loyalty means to him, to which he quips saying, “It’s the foundation of a relationship”. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December 2021 and have been ruling hearts and headlines ever since.

Meanwhile, the Vicky Kaushal starrer, Govinda Naam Mera, is helmed and written by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Vijay Ghelani, Dayanand Shetty and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on OTT on December 16, 2022.

