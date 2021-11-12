Vicky Kaushal Reveals the Kind of Girl He Wants to Marry Amid Wedding Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is the latest Indian to step Into the Wild with Bear Grylls who described the Bollywood actor as an “incredible guest”. Apart from facing his biggest fear of the deep blue sea, the URI actor also opened up on several things, including his personal life. He talked about being born in a small house, leaving engineering for acting and also the type of girl he would like to have as his wife, as reported by the Indian Express.

Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time now, with his rumoured actress-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Amid this, he was asked about the kind of girl he would like to spend his marital life with. “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for your plus and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other,” Vicky answered Gryll’s question.

Also Read: When Vicky Kaushal Told Katrina Kaif He is a Huge Fan, Proposed Her in Front of Salman Khan

It has also been reported that the rumoured couple had their engagement ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house. However, Vicky remains tight-lipped on his relationship and wedding rumours, and so does Katrina.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Had Roka Ceremony at Kabir Khan’s House on Diwali: Report

The Sardar Udham actor also received a message from his father Sham Kaushal which made him emotional. He said, “Hello Vicky puttar, Love you. I am a bit tensed. It is difficult to survive in some corner of the world with no one around. But I know you have Bear Grylls with you who is the biggest survivalist of the world. Another name of difficulties is ‘never give up’. So please don’t give up. Come out as a winner. We are waiting for you."

He then revealed that his father has been his pillar of strength and elaborated on the struggles the Bollywood action director had to go through.

Talking about his engineering career before debuting as an actor, he said, “I have been an engineering student. My father was very happy seeing his kid becoming an engineer because nobody in my family has ever done a 9-5 job where they get monthly pay cheques, where they get weekends off so that they can plan their family time. So he was very happy that somebody in the family is going to live that life."

He continued, “The day I saw people working in front of the computers, I just couldn’t feel that and for the first time in life, I was sure about something, and it was that I don’t belong here. I was always active on stage. That’s what gave me happiness and I thought I should explore that but I still didn’t have the confidence to say that I want to become an actor.”

On the work front, he will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.