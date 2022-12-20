Vicky Kaushal Reveals What Makes Katrina Kaif Special, Says He Has Not Seen Anyone Like Her

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his film Govinda Naam Mera. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and saw Vicky play the role of a choreographer for the first time in his career. Earlier in one of his interviews, he revealed that his actress-wife Katrina Kaif helped him with his dance moves. Now, the actor once again showered praises on his wife and revealed one piece of advice given by her.

Talking to Filmfare, he said, “Katrina always said that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. There are many things that make her special. She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her because I’ve not seen anyone like that."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary a couple of days ago. The couple tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. On their anniversary, Vicky took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with his wife and pen a heartwarming caption with it. The note read, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine! ❤️"

Katrina’s anniversary wish read, “My Ray of Light ☀️Happy One Year ……..❤️"

Vicky and Katrina were recently seen travelling in economy class flight from Mumbai to Delhi. News18 Showsha accessed an exclusive video showing the love birds on board a flight from Mumbai to New Delhi. In the video, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a black ensemble, wearing a cap and a black mask along with a pair of sunglasses. Whereas Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a grey outfit while wearing a cap, mask, and sunglasses as well.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He will be next seen in Meghan Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was seen in Phone Bhoot earlier this year and will now be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

