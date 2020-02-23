Vicky Kaushal Reveals What Would 'Scare the Hell Out of Him'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent offering Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the theatres on Friday, revealed his one phobia in a recent interview and it's not ghosts.

Talking to Times of India in an interview, Vicky revealed, "My biggest personal phobia is water. I am quite a hydrophobic guy. My biggest fear is to be stranded alone on a boat in the middle of the ocean. That would scare the hell out of me."

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror thriller which is based on a true accident that occurred in Mumbai. It’s the first film of a planned horror film franchise and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

The film clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan at the box office. Despite being distinctive genres, Ayushmann has an upper hand over Vicky's film as it managed to mint Rs 20.63 crore as of Saturday while Bhoot had a limited growth on the weekend and pocketed Rs 10.62 crore in two days.

While talking about the Friday clash, Vicky had said in the same interview, "I think we are living in a time where it is impossible to have a solo release date because there are just 54 weeks in a year and the number of films that Bollywood makes, the count is much larger than that. So it is bound to happen that we have multiple releases on the same day. The good thing is both the films are of completely different genres. So the audiences are going to come to the theatres for completely different reasons. As far as Ayushmann is concerned he is doing a fantastic job and I wish him the very best."

Apart from Vicky, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

