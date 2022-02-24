Vicky Kaushal Reviews Gangubai Kathiwadi; Is 'Shook' By Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Vicky Kaushal is all praise for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt hosted a special screening of the movie on Wednesday night with many stars including Vicky, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor attending it. On Thursday morning, Vicky took to his Instagram Stories and shared a poster of Gangubai along with a glorious review.

“Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB Sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtaking amazing as Gangu! Hats off," Vicky wrote. The actor also urged fans to go watch the film. “Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t Miss!" he added.

Riteish Deshmukh also showered the movie with praise. He took to Twitter and said, “Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

Advertisement

Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb..Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2022

Earlier this month, Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival and the first reviews have hit the cinemas. Peter Bradshaw from The Guardian gave the film four stars and wrote, “There is terrific verve and audacity in this picture and some spectacular fantasy-musical setpieces. In fact, it is the streak of schmaltz within the gruesomeness which gives the story its outrageous energy. There is an entertainingly brazen quality to this movie, a brashness and recklessness to go with the mawkishness: it has a storytelling killer instinct," he wrote.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia and Bhansali’s first film together. The movie is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Set to release on February 25, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.