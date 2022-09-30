Vicky Kaushal-Samantha Prabhu To Begin Shooting For The Immortal Ashwatthama In Feb 2023? Know Here

It is no secret that Vicky Kaushal and Samatha Ruth Prabhu will be sharing the screen for a big movie titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. While not much details about the film have been revealed so far, it has now been reported that Aditya Dhar directorial is likely to go on floors by February next year.

“Vicky and Aditya share ample of passion for The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is like a dream they saw together, and hence Adi going ahead with the film without Vicky was never a question. There was some back and forth happening over the last few months on the budget and casting front, but the film is now all geared up to go on floors next summer,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

“Aditya wants to introduce the Immortal Ashwatthama from Mahabharata in a superhero format, and believes that his story can cross national boundaries too. He is all excited and is finally and actually set to take the film on floors by next summer,” the source added.

The source also claimed that The Immortal Ashwatthama will be an expensive film and Dhar wants to make it look visually very appealing. “It’s an extremely costly film, but Aditya has big ambitions. He wants to take things to the next level and has worked very hard over the last 3 years to have all the source material in place. Even on the visual front, he has made a storyboard, which has impressed all the studio heads at Jio,” he told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Besides this, he will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Samantha too has several movies in her pipeline. She is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan. She has also been shooting for Kushi along with Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen in Yashoda alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan.

