Awww! Vicky Kaushal Says Being In Love With 'Right Person' Katrina Kaif Is The 'Most Beautiful Feeling'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story is no secret. The two tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan and ever since they have been ruling hearts and headlines. As the duo is all set to celebrate their first anniversary next week, Vicky Kaushal has now shared what it’s like being in love with someone, especially if that someone is Katrina Kaif.

In a recent conversation with the news agency IANS, Vicky Kaushal shared, “I think if you are with the right person who really gives you peace and happiness in your heart and mind it just makes you the best version of yourself and that best version of yourself is personally professionally anywhere you go it creates positive vibes and creates positive energy and you give out the best that you have because you know you are with the right person and that peace of mind and happiness is here there in every cell body."

“I think definitely being with that person is the most beautiful feeling in the world and being in love is the most beautiful feeling in the world and that only can bring out the best in you," the actor added.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 last year at Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Their wedding was a very intimate ceremony with only close family members in presence. Just a few days back, a report by Bollywood Life claimed that the couple is planning a romantic vacation to Maldives together to mark their first wedding anniversary. However, there is no confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. Besides this, he has also been shooting for Sam Bahadur along with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

