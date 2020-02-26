Vicky Kaushal Says Dating is a Beautiful Feeling

A rumour doing the rounds nowadays is that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating. And for the first time, Vicky has broken his silence on the same.

During an interview with Mid-day, Vicky said that he did not wish to discuss his personal relations with the media. Teasing curious fans further, he described dating as a “beautiful feeling” and said there were “no cons” to dating.

Talking of the media’s interest in their relationship, Vicky said he understood that they were “doing their job” and that people have an interest in their personal lives since they are public figures.

However, the URI actor said it was “completely” up to him if he wished to share any personal details, adding he wanted to “guard the good things”.

The romance rumours started from October last year, when the duo was seen leaving a common friends’ Diwali bash in Mumbai together.

They have been spotted frequently together since then. They attended Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party together and Katrina was also present for the preview of The Forgotten Army, which starred Vicky’s brother Sunny.

Most recently, Katrina attended the special screening of Vicky’s latest release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and called the horror flick “outstanding”.

