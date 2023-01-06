CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vicky Kaushal Sends His 'Saali' Isabelle Kaif Love On Her Birthday, Sunny Kaushal Shares Unseen Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 20:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal wish Isabelle Kiaf on her birthday.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal wished Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday with unseen pictures.

Vicky Kaushal shares a lovely bond with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. While they don’t often feature in each other’s Instagram posts, Vicky ensures to give her a shoutout when she hits a milestone. With the actress turning a year older on Friday, Vicky sent her a lot of love.

The Govinda Naam Mera actor took to his Instagram handle to share a sunkissed picture of Isabelle flaunting a black outfit and wavy hair with the clear blue ocean in the backdrop. Vicky also penned a small birthday note for Isabelle which read, “Happy Happy Isy! Wishing you a year full of love, laughter, and good health." Isabelle responded to the warm wish by reposting the picture on her Instagram stories along with heart-eye emojis.

Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for Isabelle Kaif.

Not only Vicky but his brother Sunny Kaushal also wished Isabelle. The Mili actor shared a throwback picture of Kaif flaunting a stunning Mehndi design on her hands with a big smile plastered across her face. She also rocked a lovely maang-tika and bright red lipstick in the snap taken at Katrina and Vicky’s wedding.

Sunny Kaushal wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @Isakaif. May you have the best year ahead. Lots of love and big tight hug(smiling emojis and heart emojis)" He also penned, “PS: I know I could’ve posted a proper, nice picture but this just felt right(laughing and crying emoji)".

Sunny Kaushal’s birthday wish for Isabelle Kaif.

Isabelle Kaif is a model and actress who has starred in Time to Dance. The actress will soon be seen in Suswagatam Khushaamdeed. Besides modelling and acting, Isabelle Kaif has worked as an assistant director in the film Summum Bonum along with a whole host of music videos, web shows and TV commercials. She’s also a big fitness enthusiast and has been featured on the covers of several magazines such as WKND.

