Vicky Kaushal Sends Out Message to Stay Home with His Sky Gazing Pic

Bollywood celebrities are figuring out ways to spend their time in isolation. While some of them are indulging in new hobbies others are active on social media spreading awareness and sharing tips about how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest to join the bandwagon is actor Vicky Kaushal.

The Bollywood actor has shared a picture of himself as gazing the sky on Instagram. In the rather artistic caption written in Hindi, the Raazi actor has urged his fans to not step out of the house.

In the photo, the Manmarziyan star can be seen sporting a round neck plain black colour t-shirt paired with a whitish-grey colour cap.

The picture, which has been clicked by Vicky’s dad in the balcony of their house, has also received a comment from actor Hrithik Roshan. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star wrote, “Very nice Vicky”, Kriti Sanon too expressed her appreciation for the caption of the post.

In another post, Vicky has shared a picture of himself dressed up in formals. He can be seen wearing a checkered blazer that he has teamed up with a white shirt and a blue tie. He has captioned the post as, “My quarantine mood. What’s yours? #StayHome #DonotCrib #flattenthecurve"

Vicky will be next seen on Sardar Udham Singh. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will hit the theatre on January 15, 2021.

